Out of the Wild: How A.I. Is Transforming Conservation Science

Artificial intelligence is being called a game changer for enabling scientists and conservationists to process vast troves of data collected remotely. But some warn its use could keep biologists from getting out in the field with the animals and ecosystems they are studying.

It has always been challenging to study nocturnal birds, especially if they use camouflage to blend into their surroundings. “They are highly mobile, so they are really, really hard to study,” said Elly Knight, a University of Alberta researcher who studies common nighthawks, a medium-size bird in the nightjar family. “Outside of traditional ecological knowledge, we don’t know much about them in the boreal forest.” To surmount those challenges, Knight turned to a huge set of recorded wildlife sounds. It’s common these days to study animals with autonomous recording units, which federal and provincial wildlife agencies have placed throughout the southern boreal forest in northeastern Alberta, where Knight works. Knight had access to that audio trove, but there was a catch. The amount of stored data is vast and mixed in with other sounds, so there is no practical way an expert could parse and analyze only the calls of the nighthawks. “Realistically, we are only able to do that expert analysis for 1 percent of recordings,” she said. “So there’s this other 99 percent that’s sitting there.” To address this gap, Knight began using artificial intelligence on the giant pile of acoustic data, casting a good deal of light on the world of the nighthawks. The analysis showed where the birds lived, when they were there, and how their foraging and nesting habitats differed.

Further refinement of A.I. will expand its applications, providing a far more detailed portrait of species being studied.

“It really opens what we can study,” Knight said. Currently, the technology reveals whether the species is present or not, “which can provide a wealth of ecological insights,” she said. But further refinement will expand the applications and efficacy, including identifying individual birds, to provide a far more detailed ecological portrait. Knight is now working on applying the same approach to a broad range of boreal bird species.

The use of artificial intelligence is spreading rapidly through the field of conservation these days, bringing rapid and dramatic changes and the promise of more to come. A recent paper, for example, bore the title, “The Potential for AI to Revolutionize Conservation.” Elly Knight agrees. “It’s a paradigm shift,” she said. Still, some scientists say that A.I.’s burgeoning use in this field comes with a raft of drawbacks that go beyond the technology’s widely discussed, enormous consumption of water and energy. There is also concern that A.I., which synthesizes the vast constellation of existing information available on the web, will perpetuate errors and biases by relying primarily on Western academic expertise and excluding traditional and Indigenous knowledge.

A gray wolf howls in Yellowstone National Park, where a new project will use A.I. to analyze sound recordings of wolves. Dennis W. Donohue

A.I. has also been criticized as a technological barrier to people’s direct engagement with organisms in their natural environments. “If I could wave a wand and un-invent A.I., I would,” said Hamish van der Ven, a professor of sustainable business management of natural resources at the University of British Columbia and a leading critic of the spread of A.I. in conservation, and elsewhere. For now, though, it’s full steam ahead. Around the world, thousands of researchers are using A.I. to further biological research and conservation projects. In the U.K., a company called BioCarbon Engineering uses A.I.-equipped drones to map forests and plant seeds in the most optimal habitat, and around the globe A.I. tracks diseases in wildlife. In Yellowstone National Park, Colossal Biosciences and Yellowstone Forever, the nonprofit partner of the park, just announced a project that will integrate audio and visual data to identify the acoustic fingerprint of wolves — individual howls, chorus howls, growls, barking — to noninvasively identify packs, their movements, and their behavior. The equipment can also identify the sound of gunshots, enabling a quick response to possible illegal killing of wolves.

“The bottleneck has shifted from hard-to-collect data to making sense of the enormous amount data at our fingertips.”

Meanwhile, millions of images collected by individuals using nature apps like iNaturalist and eBird are contributing to the mountains of raw data that A.I. will go to work on. “The bottleneck has really shifted from being hard-to-collect data to making sense of the enormous amount of data at our fingertips,” said Ali Swanson, director of nature, tech, and innovation for Conservation International. “We’re drowning in data, and one of the big challenges is making sense of the information. The advancements we’ve seen in the last three to five years have really blown the top off what is possible with A.I.” iNaturalist, nicknamed iNat, is a smartphone app that anyone can use to gather photos of the world’s biodiversity, from plants to insects, birds, and mammals. The photos are immediately analyzed by A.I. to tell the app users what they are looking at. iNat is a force in the world of biodiversity research. Users have rediscovered species that haven’t been seen for decades and have discovered about one new species a month. Recently an app user discovered a new species of praying mantis in Australia and named the insect Inimia nat, or iNat.

Inimia nat, a species of praying mantis discovered using the iNaturalist A.I., which analyzes images of wildlife. Brendan James

The iNat library now contains half a billion images. This data, offered to scientists for free, has been used in more than 6,000 scientific studies, with the key to this kingdom of data made possible by the speed at which A.I. finds and processes information from the images.

“One researcher looked at 10,000 pictures of flowering Joshua trees and ran that through an A.I. model to understand how climate change was impacting the phenology or morphology or changing its distribution,” said Scott Loarie, iNaturalist’s executive director. “A.I. is really good at looking for patterns in big messy data sets that are unstructured,” like iNat. “It’s messy because it comes from lots of volunteers, but it’s big because it comes from lots of volunteers.” “We are helping biodiversity enter the big data world,” said Loarie. “Biodiversity is still in this world where you go to a museum and open a drawer and pull out a couple of specimens,” he said. “We have hundreds of millions of records representing one of four named species on the planet.” A.I. is incredibly effective for making management decisions, says Sara Beery, an assistant professor at MIT specializing in A.I. and conservation decision-making. “Idaho Fish and Game collected 2 million camera trap images a year,” Beery said. It took so long to analyze the data to determine population levels that “they were making hunting quotas that were five years out of date.”

Because A.I. relies heavily on existing data from wealthy countries, answers it produces are skewed toward that perspective.

Using A.I., four people can now process 18 million images, collected over a year, in a couple of weeks. “Now they are making their policies and decisions the year the data is collected,” Beery said, “which is incredibly important given how quickly everything is changing.” In Madhya Pradesh’s forested Kanha-Pench Corridor, TrailGuard AI camera traps are being used to protect vulnerable wildlife, including more than 300 tigers — the largest population in central India. Some 600,000 people live within this protected area, and when a tiger kills livestock here, locals sometimes retaliate against the aggressor. Now, when a TrailGuard camera takes a photo of wildlife, it instantly identifies the species and transmits that data to forest rangers. If it’s a tiger or other predator, they can quickly inform local livestock operators so that they can move their animals to safety. Predictive modeling for conservation purposes is greatly enhanced by A.I. Because it can analyze so many variables, A.I. can produce far more complex and accurate models of possible ecological outcomes, which can be used to guide land preservation or investments in resource protection.

A.I. can analyze images to identify not just distinct species, but individual animals, tracking their movements and posture. Tuia et al.

“We could integrate diverse data — like coastal elevation maps, historical storm patterns, soil hydrology, and human population density — to simulate how restored mangrove ecosystems might mitigate flood risk under different climate trajectories, and compare them to traditional engineered approaches,” said Conservation International’s Swanson. But content produced by A.I. does come with some limitations, experts say. As part of a recent study, van der Ven and his students at the University of British Columbia asked A.I. chatbots “to describe the causes, consequences, and solutions to nine different environmental challenges,” he said. “Because it’s been trained on past data, if you ask a chatbot what should we do about biodiversity loss or climate change, you get bits of actions that have previously been attempted,” such as public education and awareness. “Those kinds of solutions are drastically outside the scope of urgency of many different [environmental] challenges,” he noted. “There’s only so far you can get looking to the past to describe future actions, which is what large language models [the most commonly used type of A.I.] do.” Humans have unique problem-solving skills and will still need to make decisions. There is also concern that because A.I. relies heavily on existing data from wealthy countries, where the Western mindset reigns, any answers it produces are skewed toward that perspective, and alternative approaches, such as traditional ecological knowledge, are discounted.

“I know people who are modeling owls and owl habitat who have never seen an owl,” says a biologist who studies owls in the field.

Some scientists believe much is lost when nature is seen only as data in a computer model. Denver Holt is a long-time owl biologist near Missoula, Montana, where he has trapped, banded, and studied long-eared owls for 37 years. He has also studied snowy owls in the Arctic for 33 years. “Technology is helpful,” he said. “But you can get a much better understanding of the animal and the ecosystem if you go out in the field. I know people who are modeling owls and owl habitat who have never seen an owl.” Being in the field, he said, “we generate new ideas and new questions.” A recent paper, titled “Extinction of Experience Among Ecologists,” warned that “a decline in fieldwork could hinder scientific progress in some areas of ecology, especially those that rely heavily on direct wildlife observation, such as behavioural ecology, species inventories, and biodiversity monitoring.”