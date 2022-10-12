U.S. West Losing 1.3 Million Acres of Sagebrush Steppe Each Year

Every year, the West loses 1.3 million acres of its iconic sagebrush steppe, according to the newest report from a multi-agency group working to conserve this important ecosystem. That’s roughly 2,000 square miles — an area about the size of Grand Canyon National Park, or four times the sprawl of Los Angeles.

The largest terrestrial biome in the Lower 48, sagebrush rangeland spans 13 states and once covered a third of the continental U.S. Now, roughly half of it is gone. The new report, released in September, includes maps that show the full scale of the loss since 2001 and identify its causes. It’s the latest step in an effort by 94 scientists and specialists from 34 government agencies, universities, and nonprofits to catalog large-scale threats to the sagebrush biome. Later this winter, the group plans to publish a rangeland-wide set of priorities and strategies to conserve the roughly 115 million acres that remain.

“The fact that we’ve already lost half (the sagebrush rangeland), as far as function and intactness, is mind-blowing,” said Matt Cahill, head of the Nature Conservancy’s Sagebrush Sea Program, who helped produce the report. “Without a healthy sagebrush biome, we’re going to see life in rural America in the West become increasingly intractable.”

The new maps, created using satellite imagery and two decades of Bureau of Land Management data, are groundbreaking in their scale. There have been more limited efforts in states like Oregon, but the new maps offer the first comprehensive look at the entire sagebrush biome. In them, habitat is categorized at three levels: core ecosystem with little degradation, “growth areas” that are still recoverable, and rangeland that is too damaged to restore using currently available tools.

The data shows that 73 percent of the loss — by far the largest amount — stems from ecosystem problems: invasive annual grasses, wildfire, conifer encroachment. Just a quarter of it is due directly to human activities like grazing cattle and developing energy infrastructure. While many of the issues are related, this means weed management may ultimately prove a more effective — and less controversial — strategy than regulation. “At the end of the day, everybody hates weeds,” said Zack Wurtzebach, a program director at the Center for Large Landscape Conservation who helped develop the report.