Edge of Antarctica Has Grown Dramatically Greener

Over the last four decades, vegetation cover on the Antarctic Peninsula has grown tenfold, a new study finds.

“The landscape is still almost entirely dominated by snow, ice, and rock, with only a tiny fraction colonized by plant life,” said lead author Thomas Roland, of the University of Exeter. “But that tiny fraction has grown dramatically.”

Using satellite data, scientists found that vegetation cover grew from 213 acres in 1986 to 2,952 acres in 2021, and that greening accelerated over time. The study, published in Nature Geoscience, build on previous research finding that Antarctic moss is growing faster as the region warms.

Questions remain as to how, exactly, changing conditions are driving the spread of vegetation. Authors said that recent greening coincided with a drop in sea ice, and suggested that more open water around Antarctica may have fueled wetter conditions, helping spur the growth of moss.

Roland said the findings raise “serious concerns” about the future of Antarctica, as the spread of moss could cause soil to form, potentially allowing invasive plants to take root on the continent. He warned of “fundamental changes” to this “iconic and vulnerable region.”

