As Solar and Wind Become Cheaper, Japan Faces Billions in Stranded Coal Assets

The decreasing costs of solar and wind energy could generate $71 billion in stranded coal assets in Japan by 2025, according to a new report from the Carbon Tracker Initiative, a financial think tank, and the University of Tokyo. Offshore wind power will be cheaper than coal in Japan by 2022, new solar cheaper by 2023, and onshore wind less expensive by 2025.

Japan currently has 21 new coal projects in development or under construction, with a total generating capacity of 11 gigawatts (GW). If the country is serious about its target of reaching net-zero emissions in the second half of the 21st century — or sooner if a more aggressive goal is adopted — much of this new capacity will be forced to shut down early, the new report found. This will result in $71 billion of standard assets, which will likely be passed down to consumers through higher power prices.