Satellite Images Show Spread of Wildfire Smoke Across Eastern U.S.

Satellite imagery shows the vast extent of wildfires in Canada and the lingering veil of smoke over the Eastern U.S.

A heavy haze grounded flights and spurred “Code Purple” air quality alerts in eastern cities this week as wildfires gave rise to record levels of air pollution. While air quality is slowly improving, smoky conditions persist, as shown in satellite images from Colorado State University’s Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.