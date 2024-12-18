Carnivorous Squirrels Discovered in California

Scientists have discovered that in addition to seeds and nuts, some California ground squirrels also eat voles.

“This was shocking,” said Jenn Smith, an ecologist at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. “We had never seen this behavior before.”

For the study, scientists observed squirrels in a regional park near the San Francisco Bay and consistently saw the creatures hunting down voles. Such sightings, recorded in videos and photographs, coincided with a surge in vole numbers at the height of summer. The research, published in the Journal of Ethology, is the first to find a significant number of squirrels eating meat.