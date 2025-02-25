Cheap Chinese Panels Sparking a Solar Boom in the Global South

Facing trade barriers in the U.S. and other wealthy nations, Chinese solar firms are exporting cheap panels to poorer countries, fueling a surge in solar installations in parts of the developing world.

Data from energy think tank Ember details the rise of Chinese solar exports as poorer countries are taking advantage of cheap solar to shift away from costlier or less reliable sources of power. In Pakistan, farms and factories are installing rooftop panels to cope with rising energy costs. Last year, Pakistan imported enough Chinese solar panels to expand its total power capacity by a third.