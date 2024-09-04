Climate Change Loaded Dice for Brutal Drought in Sicily

Global warming has fueled an exceptional drought on the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia, a new analysis finds.

Over the last year, severe heat and meager rainfall have desiccated farmland, with Sicilian wheat farms losing more than 50 percent of their harvest. Despite water rationing, reservoirs on both islands are nearly depleted.

“This is an unprecedented drought emergency,” Renato Schifani, governor of Sicily, said in an interview last month. “It is an extraordinary event born of climate change.”