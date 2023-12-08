Report Alleges Intimidation of Families in Path of East African Pipeline Project

Leoniah Itho Okella, who lives in the path of the proposed pipeline, says she was pressured into accepting compensation that was unfairly low. Jjumba Martin / Global Witness

A new report implicates French oil giant TotalEnergies in the bullying and intimidation of families living in the path of its proposed oil pipeline in East Africa.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline, which would stretch 900 miles from eastern Uganda to the Tanzanian coast, threatens to displace more than 100,000 people and has drawn condemnation from activists, businesses, and governments around the world.

A new investigation from watchdog group Global Witness found evidence that representatives, contractors, and partners of TotalEnergies, which is spearheading the project, pressured locals into accepting poor compensation for their lands. The report, based on interviews with more than 200 people, found that some families reportedly waited years to be paid, by which time the price of land along the route of the pipeline had ballooned, such that they could not afford new land nearby.