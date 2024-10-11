In Europe, Forest Shrubs Are Migrating Toward Pollution

While warming is pushing some European vegetation north, toward cooler weather, a new study finds that for many forest plants, there is a much greater pull westward. Researchers say these plants are chasing down nitrogen, a key nutrient supplied by pollution in Western Europe.

For the study, researchers tracked 266 forest plants over several decades, finding that many plants found in Eastern Europe — such as tufted hair grass and seedlings of silver fir, hornbeam, and sycamore — are migrating west, where cars, power plants, and factories are producing huge sums of nitrogen dioxide.