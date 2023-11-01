Europe’s Liquefied Natural Gas Buildout Collides With Waning Demand

As part of its efforts to wean itself off Russian energy, Europe has sought to import more natural gas from overseas, erecting new terminals for processing deliveries of liquefied natural gas. But this new capacity is set to far exceed demand, an analysis finds.

With war roiling energy markets, Europe has aimed to swap gas delivered by Russian pipeline for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered by ship, largely from the U.S. and Qatar. From the beginning of last year, Europe has added six new LNG terminals, expanded an existing terminal, and restored a dormant terminal.

But much of that new infrastructure may prove unnecessary as European gas consumption declines, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. Europe’s recent efforts to build out renewables and curb gas consumption are paying off. After a surge in imported LNG in 2022, it has seen imports flatten out this year.