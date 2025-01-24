In Europe, Solar Overtakes Coal Power

For the first time in the EU, solar supplied more power than coal did last year, a new analysis finds.
Solar accounted for 11 percent of Europe’s power supply last year, more than coal, at 10 percent, according to the analysis from energy think tank Ember. Coal generation continues its long-term retreat, as does gas, which declined for the fifth year in a row. EU power sector emissions have fallen by more than half since their peak in 2007.
“Fossil fuels are losing their grip on EU energy,” said Chris Rosslowe, lead author of the report. “Wind and solar are pushing coal to the margins and forcing gas into structural decline.”
Despite its recent progress, Europe still lags far behind China in the speed at which it is adding renewable energy. China saw solar capacity grow by a staggering 45 percent last year, according to data from its National Energy Administration. While coal remains the biggest source of power in China, solar capacity is expected to overtake coal by the end of this decade.
ALSO ON YALE E360
Can Support for Clean Energy Withstand Changing Political Winds?