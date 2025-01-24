In Europe, Solar Overtakes Coal Power

For the first time in the EU, solar supplied more power than coal did last year, a new analysis finds.

Solar accounted for 11 percent of Europe’s power supply last year, more than coal, at 10 percent, according to the analysis from energy think tank Ember. Coal generation continues its long-term retreat, as does gas, which declined for the fifth year in a row. EU power sector emissions have fallen by more than half since their peak in 2007.