In Hunt for EV Metal, Miners Close in on Uncontacted People in Indonesia

In their pursuit of nickel, a key metal in EV batteries, miners are destroying the forest home of the Hongana Manyawa people on the Indonesian island of Halmahera, allegedly threatening uncontacted groups.

There are around 3,500 Hongana Manyawa living on the island, of which around 500 remain uncontacted. At least 19 firms are mining Hongana Manyawa lands, most of them gathering nickel, according to a report from watchdog group Survival International. Among these companies is French mining giant Eramet, which runs Weda Bay Nickel, the largest nickel mine in the world.

Survival says that miners are encroaching on large areas occupied by uncontacted people, putting them at risk of contracting deadly diseases. In recent months, videos have emerged that appear to show uncontacted Hongana Manyawa confronting miners.