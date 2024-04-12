Study Reveals Vast Networks of ‘Ghost Roads’ in Asian Rainforests

An extensive analysis of satellite imagery has uncovered thousands of miles of unmapped roads slicing through Asia’s tropical rainforests.

So-called “ghost roads” may be laid down by miners, loggers, poachers, drug traffickers, and land grabbers, often illegally. In Southeast Asia, the reach of such roads is “severely underestimated, with many roads being out of government control,” said Bill Laurance, of James Cook University, coauthor of the new study.