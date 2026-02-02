India Says Its Grasslands Are ‘Wastelands.’ Medieval Folklore Suggests Otherwise

The sprawling grasslands of western India are, in the popular imagination, the remains of woodlands that were leveled under British rule — areas to be reforested, rather than conserved. But a recent analysis of stories, songs, and poems from centuries past reveals that western grasslands predate British colonization.

The new research looks at the state of Maharashtra, home to nearly 15,000 square miles of grasslands that are, in the judgment of the Indian government, “wastelands.” Experts, however, note these grasslands are home to all manner of native wildlife and say the government should reconsider its designation. In a letter published in Science last year, researchers called for investigating the origin of grasslands to better guide conservation efforts.

The new study seeks to fill this gap. For the research, scientists analyzed 28 literary excerpts set in Maharashtra from as far back as the 13th century. In total, they found 44 mentions of wild plants, most of which would be at home on the savanna.