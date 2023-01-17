Indigenous Lands Among the Amazon’s Last Carbon Sinks

Parts of the Amazon managed by Indigenous people removed more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than they released, while areas not managed by Indigenous people saw widespread deforestation, producing more carbon dioxide than they removed, a report finds.

Researchers gauged how much carbon was gained or lost across the Amazon region, which spans parts of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname, and Venezuela. From 2001 to 2021, Indigenous lands in the Amazon were a net carbon sink, removing 340 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually, more than the yearly fossil fuel emissions of the United Kingdom, according to the report from the World Resources Institute. Parts of the Amazon not managed by Indigenous people were a net carbon source, producing 270 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, roughly the yearly fossil fuel emissions of France.