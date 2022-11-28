Covid Lockdowns Helped Fuel a Methane Surge, Study Finds

An empty street outside Grand Central Terminal in New York City at the height of the Covid pandemic, April 2020. Anthony Quintano via Flickr

When pandemic-related lockdowns grounded planes and brought car traffic to a near standstill in early 2020, transport emissions plummeted, leading to a drop in levels of a short-lived gas that scrubs methane from the atmosphere. The slump in traffic helped fuel a spike in methane, a new study finds.



Nitrogen oxides, common pollutants from cars and planes, combine with water to form the hydroxyl radical, a chemical that breaks down methane, a highly potent heat-trapping gas. In 2020, transport emissions fell sharply, leading to a drop in levels of the hydroxyl radical.