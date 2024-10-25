Loss of Forest Causes Stonefly to Change Color

Dark Zelandoperla stoneflies (middle) mimic poisonous Austroperla stoneflies (right). With the decline of Austroperla, Zelandoperla stoneflies have grown lighter in color (left). University of Otago

The loss of forest in New Zealand has led some native stoneflies to change color, a new study finds.

In forested regions, the Zelandoperla stonefly mimics the dark color of its poisonous cousin, the Austroperla stonefly, allowing it to trick birds into thinking it poses a threat. But where Austroperla has been decimated by the loss of woodland, Zelandoperla has no poisonous relative to mimic. In those places, Zelandoperla does not need to spend energy rendering its dark color, and so has turned a lighter hue.

The findings, published in the journal Science, are a “textbook” example of humans shaping the evolution of wildlife, authors say. Stoneflies and the birds that prey on them have evolved together over millions of years. In just a few centuries, humans slashed forest cover in New Zealand by more than half, disrupting the delicate balance among these creatures.

Viewed optimistically, the study shows that wildlife can adapt to major disturbances in relatively short order, authors say, offering hope that nature can be resilient in the face of ongoing degradation.

ALSO ON YALE E360

The ‘Internet of Animals’ Could Transform What We Know About Wildlife