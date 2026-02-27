Older Humpbacks Prove Better at Wooing Mates

As humpback whale populations recover, researchers are gaining a richer understanding of these wondrous creatures. A new study suggests it may take years for humpbacks to learn how to successfully serenade a mate.

Before being decimated by whaling a century ago, there were around 120,000 humpbacks globally, but over decades their numbers were reduced by as much as 95 percent. Since countries agreed to ban commercial whaling in 1986, humpback whales have been rebounding and have nearly recovered in some regions.

For a new study, researchers followed humpbacks breeding around New Caledonia, in the South Pacific, where the whales have been rebounding over the last two decades. In the early years of that recovery, older whales were scarce. But over time, young whales aged, and older whales grew more abundant. As the humpbacks recovered, researchers could see that older males were more successful at wooing mates.

Because whales have never been seen mating in the wild, it has been historically challenging to determine which males sire which offspring. For the new study, published in Current Biology, researchers gathered samples of skin from hundreds of whales, using genetic analyses to gauge their age and identify their young.

As for why older whales proved so much more romantically adept, scientists say it may have to do with their singing. Not only do males jostle with each other for the privilege of sidling up to a mate, they also compete by performing elaborate songs. In breeding grounds, males all sing the same song in sessions that can last for hours. The songs, which mirror the structure of human language, can be heard from miles away.