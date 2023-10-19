With Climate Change, Ragweed Season Drags On

The growing season for ragweed, the main cause of allergies in the U.S., has expanded by an average of 11 days since the 1970s, an analysis shows.

As the northern hemisphere warms, the last spring frost of the year is occurring ever earlier, and the first fall frost ever later. As a result of this shift, trees, grasses, and weeds have more time to grow, flower, and release pollen that triggers allergy attacks. The longer growing season is extending pollen production by all 17 types of ragweed that grow in the U.S. in the fall, according to Climate Central.