In Sahara Desert, Heavy Rain Filled Dry Lakes

A satellite image of ephemeral lakes and rivers along the border between Morocco and Algeria after heavy rains in early September. NASA

An unusual early September cyclone drenched large parts of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya, filling dry lakes and rivers. New satellite imagery from NASA shows the impact of the deluge.

Some parts of North Africa saw up to 8 inches of rain, as much as they would typically receive in a year, with waters flowing out of mountains and into ephemeral lakes, such as Sebkha el Melah in northern Algeria. As of last week, the lake spanned more than 70 square miles and reached more than 7 feet deep — enough water that it could take a year for the lake to dry up.