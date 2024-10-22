In Sahara Desert, Heavy Rain Filled Dry Lakes

An unusual early September cyclone drenched large parts of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya, filling dry lakes and rivers. New satellite imagery from NASA shows the impact of the deluge.
Some parts of North Africa saw up to 8 inches of rain, as much as they would typically receive in a year, with waters flowing out of mountains and into ephemeral lakes, such as Sebkha el Melah in northern Algeria. As of last week, the lake spanned more than 70 square miles and reached more than 7 feet deep — enough water that it could take a year for the lake to dry up.
Of the hundreds of storms to hit the region since 2000, only six unleashed enough rain to begin filling Sebkha el Melah, a recent analysis found. Of those, only two left the lake more full than last month’s deluge.
Climate change is impacting desert rainfall. Where humid air from near the equator collides with hot, dry air further north, the Sahara Desert tends to see more rain. This latitude of this collision is moving further north as the planet warms, scientists say, and it will likely continue to do so over the next couple of decades.