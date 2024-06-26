To Avert a Mass Extinction, Protect 1 Percent of Earth

The endangered Santa Marta parakeet lives in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta in Colombia, a mountainous region rich in rare wildlife. Nick Athanas via Flickr

Most species are rare, meaning they are few in number or cover a small range, or both. As a result, a new study concludes, humans can preserve much of the great diversity of life on Earth by marking out just 1.2 percent of the planet for protection.

For the study, experts mapped the wilderness still available to rare and threatened plants and animals. They then identified hotspots for rare wildlife that have yet to be protected. In total, they found 16,825 such sites, which together span an area smaller than Wisconsin.

Experts put the cost of protecting these sites at $263 billion, less than the yearly revenue of Shell Oil. The findings were published in Frontiers in Science.