Trees That Have Never Known Plentiful Rainfall Better Prepared for Drought

A new study finds that trees that have lived through many wet years struggle to cope with dry spells.

The findings come from a 20-year study of trees in the Rhône River Valley in the Swiss Alps. For the study, scientists irrigated Scots pines growing in a mature forest, comparing them with plots nourished by rainfall alone. Researchers found that in irrigated plots, Scots pines grew faster.

Eleven years into the study, scientists stopped delivering water to half of each irrigated plot. The formerly irrigated pines, they said, looked like they were going through the drought of the century.

Trees that live through drought change in ways that would allow them to better cope with future dry spells. They develop smaller, hardier cells and grow deeper roots to soak up scarce moisture. Their leaves shift away from harvesting sunlight and toward storing water.

The formerly irrigated trees, it seems, overreacted to the decline in water. They became highly adapted to drought, even more so than the trees that had never been irrigated. And their drought adaptations significantly slowed their growth. The findings, published in the American Journal of Botany, suggest that trees with a “memory” of wet periods may struggle in a warmer world.

Writing in The Conversation, authors offer a silver lining. In most temperate woods, young trees have grown up in a time of chronic drought. As a result, those trees “may be better prepared to cope with the world as humans have shaped it.”

