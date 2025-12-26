As U.S. Pulls Support for Clean Tech, Manufacturing Takes a Hit

The Natron Energy battery plant in Holland, Michigan, which was shuttered in September. Business Wire

This year saw U.S. clean tech companies abandon dozens of manufacturing projects as the Trump administration slashed support for renewable energy.

An analysis from Wellesley College found a steep drop in investment in new manufacturing projects since President Trump took office, as well as $37 billion of “slowed” investment from projects that were paused, canceled, or closed.

Analysts say companies and investors are balking at the gutting of federal loans, grants, and tax incentives, weaker emissions standards, and higher tariffs. Reportedly, investors were already backing away from clean energy in late 2024 over the cloudy future of energy policy under Trump.