In UK, Renewables Bring About Death of Coal

The Ratcliffe-on-Soar Power Station is the last coal plant in the U.K. MaltaGC via Wikipedia

Birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, Britain is this week shutting down its last coal plant. Starting Tuesday, its power grid will be permanently coal-free.

More than 100 years ago, in 1882, the world’s first coal plant opened in London, and for most of the last century, coal reigned as the leading source of power in the U.K. That changed in the 1990s, when coal began to lose ground to natural gas. Over the last decade, it was renewable power that finally edged coal off the grid.

In 2012, renewables generated 6 percent of Britain’s electricity, while coal generated 40 percent, according to energy think tank Ember. Last year, renewables — mostly wind — supplied 34 percent. Going forward, coal will supply none.