Declassified World War II Logbooks to Fill Critical Gap in Climate Record

A massive volunteer effort to digitize World War II-era U.S. naval logbooks is helping fill an important gap in the climate record.

To understand how humans have altered the climate, scientists must first determine what the climate looked like previously, and ship logbooks are essential to this work, providing a historical account of weather on the high seas. However, there are large gaps in the weather record during World War II, when hostilities stifled commercial shipping.

To fill in that gap, scientists sought to digitize recently declassified logbooks from 19 U.S. warships stationed in the Pacific during the war. Among these were the battleships USS Pennsylvania and USS Tennessee, which suffered losses in the attack on Pearl Harbor but remained in service through the end of the conflict.