Wildfires Are Raging in the Amazon, Adding to Widespread Global Blazes

Wildfires are burning in the Brazil’s Amazon rainforest at their highest rate in years, according to new research. Started by loggers and farmers clearing the land, 39,194 fires have been detected in the rainforest so far this year, a 77 percent increase from the same period in 2018, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

The blazes are so large and intense that their smoke has wafted thousands of miles to the Atlantic Coast, blackening São Paulo’s skies mid-day earlier this week. Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has made an increase in logging, farming, and mining in the Amazon a key priority for his administration since taking office in January. INPE announced that the amount of land deforested last month was nearly three times the amount lost in June 2018, NPR reported.