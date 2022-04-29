World Lost an Area of Forest the Size of Wyoming Last Year, Report Finds

Globally, an area of forest the size of Wyoming succumbed to fires, logging, or other destructive forces last year, according to new report from Global Forest Watch, a project backed by the World Resources Institute.

Losses in 2021 were about the same as in 2020, with close to 98,000 square miles of forest destroyed, per to the report, which drew on data from the University of Maryland. Forests in Canada, Alaska, and, in particular, Russia accounted for the bulk of the loss, with hotter, drier conditions setting the stage for record-setting wildfires in Siberia last year.