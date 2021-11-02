E360 Reports: Daily Coverage of the Glasgow Climate Conference

Reducing Deforestation and Methane Emissions Take Center Stage at Glasgow
November 2, 2021
If at first you don’t succeed, try another declaration. Tuesday’s highlight at the Glasgow climate summit was the Declaration on Forest and Land Use, under which more than 100 leaders — from Russia to Brazil to Canada to Indonesia — pledged to end deforestation and land degradation by 2030. It brought a sense of déjà vu.
Seven years ago, most of the same nations signed up to the same target by the same date in a New York Declaration on Forests agreed at a climate summit held by then UN secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon. Sadly, the promises didn’t amount to much. The latest official assessment found that in the subsequent five years, the world’s annual loss of primary forests actually increased — by 43 percent.
Glasgow Climate Conference Opens With Dire Warnings and Muted Expectations
November 1, 2021
Some big international conferences begin with high ambition and end in ignominious failure. Some start with modest ambition and achieve major success. It’s too early to tell how the UN climate conference in Glasgow will go. Yet as the biggest climate negotiations since the Paris Agreement in 2015 began today in Scotland, the British hosts were making strikingly downbeat assessments of its chances of achieving further progress on taming climate change.
A Big New Forest Initiative Sparks Concerns of a ‘Carbon Heist’
October 28, 2021
Major funding to finance forest conservation projects is set to be announced at the UN climate summit. But some environmentalists contend the LEAF program could exclude the Indigenous people who have long protected the forests that the initiative aims to save.
Bill McKibben on Why the World’s Rich Nations Must Pay for Climate Damage
October 14, 2021
Damage from increasingly extreme weather events is falling especially hard on developing countries, even though they have done the least to contribute to climate change. At the upcoming UN climate talks, rich nations must begin to compensate them for their mounting losses.
At Climate Summit, Can the World Move from Talk to Action?
October 12, 2021
Negotiators at the Glasgow climate conference will face a critical choice: Set firm emissions targets for 2030, or settle for goals of achieving “net zero” by 2050? The course they set could determine if we have a shot at avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.