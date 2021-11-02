The opening session of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

UN CLIMATE SUMMIT

E360 Reports: Daily Coverage of the Glasgow Climate Conference

Yale Environment 360 is providing ongoing coverage of the UN climate summit. Our contributing writer Fred Pearce reports on the latest developments at the high-stakes conference now underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

November 2, 2021

Reducing Deforestation and Methane Emissions Take Center Stage at Glasgow

November 2, 2021

If at first you don’t succeed, try another declaration. Tuesday’s highlight at the Glasgow climate summit was the Declaration on Forest and Land Use, under which more than 100 leaders — from Russia to Brazil to Canada to Indonesia — pledged to end deforestation and land degradation by 2030. It brought a sense of déjà vu.

Seven years ago, most of the same nations signed up to the same target by the same date in a New York Declaration on Forests agreed at a climate summit held by then UN secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon. Sadly, the promises didn’t amount to much. The latest official assessment found that in the subsequent five years, the world’s annual loss of primary forests actually increased — by 43 percent.

Read more.

Glasgow Climate Conference Opens With Dire Warnings and Muted Expectations

November 1, 2021

Some big international conferences begin with high ambition and end in ignominious failure. Some start with modest ambition and achieve major success. It’s too early to tell how the UN climate conference in Glasgow will go. Yet as the biggest climate negotiations since the Paris Agreement in 2015 began today in Scotland, the British hosts were making strikingly downbeat assessments of its chances of achieving further progress on taming climate change.

Read more.

A Big New Forest Initiative Sparks Concerns of a ‘Carbon Heist’

October 28, 2021

Major funding to finance forest conservation projects is set to be announced at the UN climate summit. But some environmentalists contend the LEAF program could exclude the Indigenous people who have long protected the forests that the initiative aims to save.

Read more.

Bill McKibben on Why the World’s Rich Nations Must Pay for Climate Damage

October 14, 2021

Damage from increasingly extreme weather events is falling especially hard on developing countries, even though they have done the least to contribute to climate change. At the upcoming UN climate talks, rich nations must begin to compensate them for their mounting losses.

Read more.

At Climate Summit, Can the World Move from Talk to Action?

October 12, 2021

Negotiators at the Glasgow climate conference will face a critical choice: Set firm emissions targets for 2030, or settle for goals of achieving “net zero” by 2050? The course they set could determine if we have a shot at avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.

Read more.

