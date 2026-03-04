Record Number of Objects Launched Into Space Last Year

Humans launched a record number of objects into space last year, from satellites to probes to crewed spacecraft. As launches increase, scientists see new risks in the growing number of satellites amassing over the planet.

Some 4,510 objects were launched in 2025, far surpassing the 2,903 objects launched in 2023, the previous high, according to U.N. data. Since the dawn of the Space Age, roughly 25,000 objects have been sent into space.

The U.S. accounts for the bulk of the objects now being launched into orbit, most of which are small commercial satellites. U.S. aerospace firm SpaceX operates a “constellation” of more than 9,000 Starlink satellites, which supply high-speed internet access to users below. The Starlink constellation accounts for most of the active satellites now circling the Earth.