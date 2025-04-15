Entries Invited for Yale Environment 360 Film Contest

The 12th annual Yale Environment 360 Film Contest is now accepting entries.

The contest honors the year’s best environmental films from around the world. Submissions should focus on an environmental issue and be a maximum of 20 minutes in length. Films that are funded by an organization or company and are primarily about that organization or company are not eligible.

The first-place winner will receive $3,000, the second-place winner $2,000, and the third-place winner $1,000. The winning entries will be posted on Yale Environment 360.

The contest judges will be Yale Environment 360 editor-in-chief Roger Cohn, Pulitzer Prize winner and e360 contributing writer Elizabeth Kolbert, and Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Thomas Lennon.

Films can be uploaded through Film Freeway. There is an entry fee of $10. International filmmakers may apply for a fee waiver due to financial need by emailing e360@yale.edu. The deadline for entries is Sunday, May 18, 2025.