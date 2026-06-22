Amid Iran War, Africa Sees Growing Demand for Electric Motorbikes

As the Iran War has driven up fuel costs in Africa, demand for electric motorbikes has grown.

Motorbike taxis — motorcycles with room for one paying customer — are a major mode of transport on the continent. Since the Iran War began at the end of February, the cost of fueling a motorbike taxi has risen from $4.20 a day to $5.10, The Financial Times reports. An electric motorbike, by comparison, can run for around $2.30 a day.

Sales of electric motorbikes are up roughly 40 percent in Kenya in the last three months, AFP reports. “It’s arguable that [Donald] Trump will inadvertently do more to accelerate the EV transition than any other U.S. president,” Dustin Kahler, of the E-Mobility Association of Kenya, told The Financial Times.

It was long assumed Africa would shift to EVs as secondhand vehicles from Europe and Asia arrived to the continent, James Irungu Mwangi, of venture capital fund Africa Climate Ventures, told The Financial Times. But increasingly, Africans have access to new EVs that were made in China, or assembled in Africa from Chinese parts, and are being sold at competitive prices.

African EV maker Spiro — which operates in Uganda, Rwanda, Benin, Togo, Nigeria, and Cameroon — estimates that 100,000 of its motorbikes are now on African roads. In the last month, the company sold an estimated 10,000 electric motorbikes on the continent.

Some African countries have already moved to curb the use of conventional vehicles to ease consumption of imported fuels. In 2024, Ethiopia halted imports of combustion vehicles, and last year, Rwanda banned the registration of new combustion motorbike taxis in its capital city of Kigali.

Last month, in light of the high fuel costs precipitating from the Iran War, Kenya moved to waive import duties on electric vehicles.

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