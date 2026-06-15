Albanians Mobilize Against Jared Kushner Plan for Resort on Pristine River Delta

In Albania, a mass protest movement has emerged to challenge a plan, spearheaded by Jared Kushner, to build a sprawling resort along the delta of the last wild river in Europe. Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the capital city of Tirana last week, raising signs that said “Albania Is Not for Sale,” with marches continuing over the weekend.

The Vjosë River Delta is home to Mediterranean monk seals, loggerhead turtles, endangered Albanian water frogs, and a rare colony of Dalmatian pelicans, which are among the largest freshwater birds in the world. But coastal wildlife is at grave risk from the resort project, as Yale Environment 360 reported after plans for the resort were first unveiled in 2024. “These developments are highly alarming, and we are strongly concerned about losing the last natural coastal areas in the Mediterranean,” Annette Spangenberg, of the group EuroNatur, told e360.

An investment firm helmed by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump, has shared plans for thousands of hotel rooms and villas along the outer edge of the Vjosë Delta and the nearby island of Sazan. Both areas are theoretically protected. But in 2024, Albanian lawmakers empowered the prime minister to permit construction of upscale tourist resorts in protected areas.

That law was ratified just three days after plans for the Vjosë resort went public. Earlier this month, SPAK, the office of the special prosecutor combating corruption, announced that it had opened an investigation into the legislation.

Recently, workers began erecting a barbed-wire-topped fence at a site on the Vjosë Delta, and heavy machinery began rolling over sand dunes and pine forests to make way for access roads, The Guardian reported. Private security guards have allegedly assaulted protesters at the site, according to Albanian journalist Isa Myzyraj.

The first signs of construction have sparked a protest movement that has been dubbed the “Flamingo Revolution,” owing to the inflatable pink flamingos brandished by protesters. The delta is the only breeding ground for flamingos in Albania.

“From start to finish there has been a total lack of transparency,” Aleksandër Trajçe, head of the group Protection and Preservation of the Natural Environment in Albania, told The Guardian. “We have seen no public consultation or public documentation regarding permits, and so now what we are saying is, if they remove the bulldozers, remove the fence, and restore the habitats to what they were, then we can start talking.”

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