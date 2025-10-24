Clean Tech Firms Have Canceled Dozens of U.S. Projects, Costing More Than 20,000 Jobs

So far this year, clean tech firms have abandoned or scaled back close to $24 billion in new projects, from solar farms to battery plants to electric vehicle factories.

In total, businesses have scrapped 42 projects, up from 14 in all of 2024 and just nine in 2023, according to an analysis from E2, a group promoting clean energy.

The cancellations come as the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress weaken federal support for clean energy. This summer, Republican lawmakers voted to scrap tax credits for solar, wind, EVs, and other clean technologies, a move that E2 executive director Bob Keefe said would “push businesses to take their factories and investments overseas.”

So far the losses have been felt most acutely in Republican strongholds. Project cancellations have cost the U.S. more than 20,000 clean energy jobs this year, according to E2, but almost 15,000 of those jobs would have been in Republican districts.