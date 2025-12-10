EPA Removes Information on Human Drivers of Warming from Its Website

The Environmental Protection Agency has scrubbed from its website information on how humans are driving warming. A web page that once explored the central role of fossil fuels in heating the planet now only mentions natural drivers of climate change.

Previously the web page on the causes of climate change explored the role of greenhouse gases in trapping heat, noting that it is “extremely likely” that humans are the “dominant cause” of recent warming. The agency has since updated a page to focus on factors such as volcanic eruptions, solar output, and changes in the orbit of the Earth.

The “near-exclusive emphasis on natural causes of climate change on the U.S. EPA’s website is now completely out of synch with all available evidence demonstrating overwhelming human influence on contemporary warming trends,” said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain.