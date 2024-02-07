Amid Record Drop in Fossil Power, Europe Sees Wind Overtake Natural Gas

⁠Europe saw a record drop in fossil fuel power last year, according to a new analysis. For the first time, wind supplied more electricity than natural gas.

The E.U. power sector is undergoing a “monumental shift,” said Sarah Brown, an analyst at the energy think tank Ember, which undertook the analysis. “Fossil fuels are playing a smaller role than ever as a system with wind and solar as its backbone comes into view.”

In 2023, coal generation fell by 26 percent, while gas generation fell by 15 percent. Along with a record buildout of renewables and a downturn in demand, the decline of fossil fuels led to an unprecedented drop in emissions from generating electricity, which fell by 19 percent.