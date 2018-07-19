Fossil Fuel Interests Have Outspent Environmental Advocates 10:1 on Climate Lobbying

More than $2 billion was spent on lobbying climate change legislation in the United States from 2000 to 2016, with the fossil fuel industry, transportation companies, and utilities outspending environmental groups and the renewable energy industry 10 to 1, according to a new analysis published in the journal Climatic Change.



The amount of money spent influencing climate legislation represents 3.9 percent of total lobbying expenditures in the U.S. during this time period, according to environmental sociologist Robert Brulle of Drexel University, author of the new research.

“Special interests dominate the conversation, all working for a particular advantage for their industry,” Brulle told ThinkProgress. “The common good is not represented.”

Brulle analyzed nearly 2 million publicly available lobbying documents collected by the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan research group in Washington, D.C. that tracks money spent on U.S. elections and lobbying. He found more than 64,100 lobbying expenditure reports with keywords such as “climate change” and “carbon,” then divided them by industry.

