Map Reveals Toxic Pollution Leaking from U.S. Drilling Sites

Scientists have shown that U.S. oil and gas drilling sites are not just leaking methane but also a host of toxic chemicals that pose an urgent threat to the health of those living nearby. A new interactive map details the impact of hundreds of major leaks.

Scientists have long focused on emissions of methane which, though not toxic, is a highly potent heat-trapping gas. But less is known about the other chemicals that may be seeping from oil and gas wells and storage tanks. To better understand the risks, scientists at the think tank PSE Healthy Energy scoured thousands of regulatory records spanning 11 gas-producing states, from Colorado to Pennsylvania, which listed the chemicals found in drilled gas.

“What we have found is surprising,” Seth Shonkoff, head of PSE Healthy Energy, recently told reporters. Leaked gas is “not just methane. It’s actually closer to a chemical soup.”