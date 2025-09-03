Global Solar Installations Up 64 Percent So Far This Year

Even as the U.S. guts support for renewable power, the world is still pushing ahead on the shift to solar energy, with installations up 64 percent in the first half of this year.

Solar is the fastest-growing source of electricity worldwide, and the buildout continues to gain pace, year after year. In the first six months of 2025, countries installed 380 gigawatts of solar capacity, up from 232 gigawatts in 2024, according to a new analysis from Ember, an energy think tank.

“These latest numbers on solar deployment in 2025 defy gravity, with annual solar installations continuing their sharp rise,” said senior analyst Nicolas Fulghum.