As Greenland Melts, Sea Life Blooms

Meltwater flowing from the Greenland ice sheet is stirring up nutrients from the ocean depths, fueling algal blooms. A new study reveals the extent to which melting is driving the growth of algae.

As Greenland melts, water is trickling down through the ice and flowing out to the sea. Fresh water tumbles down hundreds of feet, and then, being lighter than saltwater, returns to the surface, drawing up iron and nitrate from the depths. These nutrients fuel blooms of algae, which form the base of the Arctic food chain. Prior research has shown that halibut are more abundant in fjords fed by meltwater.