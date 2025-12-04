Scientists Relaunch the ‘Internet of Animals’

German scientists have relaunched a satellite system that will be used to track wildlife all across the globe. The “internet of animals” was first launched in 2020, in collaboration with Russian researchers, but was abruptly halted after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The ICARUS system will gather data transmitted from tiny sensors attached to thousands of animals around the world, from birds to bats to sea turtles to zebras. Scientists will use the data to track the movement, behavior, and health of wildlife. On Friday, scientists sent the first receiver into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of a German research satellite. A second receiver will launch next year, with six more to follow in 2027.

With the constellation of receivers, scientists “are building a truly planetary-scale observatory,” said Martin Wikelski, director at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany, who is spearheading the project.