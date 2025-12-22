Drought Is Fueling an Air Pollution Crisis in Iran

Iran is being choked by deadly air pollution, another consequence of one of the worst droughts in decades.

Tehran has for several weeks been one of the most polluted cities in the world, according to air quality monitors. The pollution has forced schools and offices to close, and it had dire consequences for human health. In recent weeks, more than 350 deaths have been linked to pollution.

Emergency services have received thousands of calls connected to poor air quality, straining response services. Across the country, hospitals have reported a rising number of patients with lung and heart issues.