London Inches Closer to Running Transit System Entirely on Renewable Power

Under a new agreement, London will source enough solar power to run its light railway and tram networks entirely on renewable energy.

Transport for London has signed a deal with EDF Renewables to purchase electricity from a massive solar array to be erected next year in Essex. The array will generate 80 gigawatt-hours annually for the transit authority, roughly enough electricity to power 29,000 homes.

The deal brings Transport for London closer to its goal of running its entire transit system, including its sprawling underground railway network, on renewable energy by the end of this decade. The total amount of clean energy needed would be enough to supply 420,000 homes.

The forthcoming solar array, officials say, could also be a boon to wildlife. Developers are planning to plant trees and hedgerows at the project site, which will span roughly 1,000 acres, and will set aside some areas for rewilding.

