A false-color image of flooding left by torrential rain in the Tuscany region of Italy in November. The region saw record-high rainfall, with some parts recording eight inches of rain in a 24-hour period, more than Tuscany typically receives all November. NASA

This year will conclude as the hottest on record, with warming reaching new highs in the final months of 2023. Unprecedented heat helped fuel another year of extreme weather.

From the worst wildfire season in Canadian history to the strongest cyclone ever recorded, 2023 saw record weather disasters worldwide. These satellite images, from NASA’s Earth Observatory, show the startling impact of extreme weather in 2023. Click photos to enlarge.