As Wildfires Rage, Canada’s Oil Sector Looks to Ramp Up Production

Even as unprecedented wildfires hamper Canadian oil drilling, fossil fuel firms are seeking to boost production, ramping up Canada’s oil output by 8 percent over the next two years.

The industry aims to increase production by 375,000 barrels a day, a bigger uptick in production than was seen over the last five years, Reuters reported. The planned expansion stands at odds with Canada’s climate goals, and it comes as the country battles massive wildfires that scientists say have been made worse by the burning of fossil fuels.