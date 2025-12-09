In New York City, Congestion Pricing Leads to Marked Drop in Pollution

A new toll applied to cars driving in parts of New York City has led to a measurable drop in traffic, and with it, a 22 percent decline in particulate pollution, according to a new study.

Congestion pricing came into effect in January, with cars paying $9 to drive through busy parts of Manhattan during peak hours. In the first six months of the program, traffic in the congestion zone dropped by 11 percent, accidents by 14 percent, and complaints of excessive honking or other noise by 45 percent, officials said.

A new study from Cornell has now tallied the impact on particulate pollution. Particulates issued from tailpipes can aggravate asthma and heart disease and increase the risk of lung cancer and heart attack. Globally, they are a leading risk factor for premature death.

Analyzing data on air quality, traffic, and weather conditions, researchers determined that in the first half of this year, particulate pollution was down 22 percent in parts of Manhattan affected by congestion pricing.

The decline seen in New York was greater than in other cities with congestion pricing, such as Stockholm and London, researchers note. And the effect extended beyond Lower Manhattan. Pricing led to a drop in pollution across the greater metropolitan area, according to the study, published in the journal npj Clean Air.

“It’s really exciting to me that air quality improved throughout the entire metro area,” said lead author Timothy Fraser, of Cornell University. “This tells us that congestion pricing didn’t simply relocate air pollution to the suburbs by rerouting traffic. Instead, folks are likely choosing cleaner transportation options altogether, like riding public transportation or scheduling deliveries at night. This thins traffic and limits how smog compounds when many cars are on the road.”

