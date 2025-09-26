Childhood Exposure to Plastic Raises Lifetime Health Risks, Research Finds

Chemicals commonly used in plastic pose a serious threat to children, raising the risk of disability and disease long into adulthood. That is the conclusion of a sprawling review of hundreds of studies on the harms of plastics.

For the review, scientists analyzed decades of research into the impact on pregnant mothers, fetuses, and children of three chemical additives — phthalates, bisphenols, and perfluoroalkyl substances — that make plastic more flexible, more rigid, or more resistant to heat or water.

Children are prone to consuming chemicals unleashed from a range of everyday plastic goods, from toys to food packaging. The review found that early exposure to these chemicals can leave children at greater risk of heart disease, obesity, infertility, and asthma well into adolescence and adulthood. Plastic additives are also believed to affect the development of the brain, with studies linking the chemicals to lower IQ, ADHD, and autism. The review was published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

“There are safe, simple steps that parents can take to limit their children’s plastic exposure without breaking the bank,” said lead author Leonardo Trasande, a professor of pediatrics at New York University. He says parents should replace plastic containers with glass or steel and avoid microwaving plastic or running it through the dishwasher, as heat can cause plastics to leach chemical additives.

The new research comes one month after countries failed, once again, to agree to a treaty to limit the production of new plastics, with major oil producers blocking an agreement. Oil states see growing consumption of plastic as a way to buoy demand for oil even as electric cars curb the use of gasoline.

Trasande warns that the widespread use of plastic is exacting a deepening toll, with Americans paying an estimated $250 billion yearly to treat ailments linked to plastic. “If we want kids to stay healthy and live longer,” he said, “then we need to get serious about limiting the use of these materials.”

