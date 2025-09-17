As Ice Melts, a New Island Emerges in Alaska

Prow Knob, a new island sitting at the end of Alsek Glacier in southeastern Alaska. NASA

The Alsek Glacier in southeastern Alaska once encircled a small rocky mound known as Prow Knob. But in recent decades, the retreat of the glacier has left Prow Knob as a freestanding island.

A century ago, the Alsek Glacier extended 3 miles beyond Prow Knob, ending at Gateway Knob, which sits at the opposing end of what is now Alsek Lake. This summer, the glacier finally lost contact with Prow Knob, as shown in satellite imagery from NASA.