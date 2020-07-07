Six in 10 Fish Species Could Face Reproductive Failure As Temperatures Rise, Study Finds

An estimated 60 percent of fish species will struggle to reproduce in their current spawning habitats by 2100 under worst-case climate scenarios, according to a new study of nearly 700 salt and freshwater species published in the journal Science. The research argues that previous studies, which focused solely on adult fish, underestimate the impact climate change will have on economically and ecologically important species.

As temperatures rise, fish — like humans — need more energy to survive, which requires them to take in more oxygen. But embryos don’t have gills that allow them to take in additional oxygen. And spawning fish already require extra oxygen to support the production of eggs or sperm cells; warming temperatures just add to this strain.

“Our findings show that, both as embryos in eggs and as adults ready to mate, fish are far more sensitive to heat than in their larval stage or sexually mature adults outside the mating season,” Flemming Dahlke, a marine biologist at the Alfred Wegener Institute and lead author of the new study, said in a statement. “On the global average, for example, adults outside the mating season can survive in water that’s up to 10 degrees Celsius warmer than adults ready to mate or fish eggs can.”