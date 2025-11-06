World Appears on Track to Triple Renewable Capacity by 2030

For the fourth year in a row, the world is projected to add a record amount of wind and solar. If the growth of these technologies continues apace, countries will reach an international goal to triple global renewable capacity by the end of this decade, analysts say.

From 2023 to 2025, renewable additions grew by 29 percent each year, according to figures from Ember, an energy think tank. To meet the tripling target, analysts say, additions need to grow by just 12 percent each year from 2026 to 2030.

Currently, however, national targets are aligned with only a doubling of renewable capacity by 2030, raising concerns that governments will fail to build the infrastructure needed to bring more wind and solar power online.

“Renewables are booming,” said Katye Altieri, an analyst at Ember. “But unless countries urgently update their targets, we risk underbuilding the grids, flexibility, and storage required to support this extraordinary growth.”

This year solar will make up the bulk of new renewable capacity, with roughly four times more solar than wind being installed worldwide, analysts project. China will continue to lead in the build-out of renewable power, accounting for roughly two-thirds of new wind and solar capacity globally.

